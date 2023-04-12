All Sections
Russia builds 120 km defence line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, preparing for Ukrainian attack on Melitopol – UK Intelligence

European PravdaWednesday, 12 April 2023, 09:26
UK Defence Intelligence has reported that Russian forces have built three defence lines along a 120 km stretch in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but they will be of little use without sufficient troops and artillery support.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Over recent weeks, Russia has continued to develop extensive linear defences in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in Ukraine’s south. The area is highly likely the responsibility of Russia’s Southern Grouping of Forces (SGF).

The UK MoD states Russia has now completed three layers of defensive zones across approximately 120 km of this sector.

These consist of a front line of forward combat positions, and then two zones of nearly continuous, more elaborate defences. Each zone is approximately 10-20 km behind the one in front.

Quote: "Russia has probably put significant effort into these defensive works because it is convinced Ukraine is considering an assault towards the city of Melitopol. The defences have the potential to be formidable obstacles, but their utility almost entirely depends on them being supported by sufficient artillery and personnel. It remains unclear if the SGF can currently muster these resources," UK Defence Intelligence noted

Background: In a previous report, the UK MoD predicted that Russian air assault forces would be more involved in offensive operations in Ukraine.

