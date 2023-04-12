All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia builds 120 km defence line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, preparing for Ukrainian attack on Melitopol – UK Intelligence

European PravdaWednesday, 12 April 2023, 09:26
Russia builds 120 km defence line in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, preparing for Ukrainian attack on Melitopol – UK Intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence has reported that Russian forces have built three defence lines along a 120 km stretch in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but they will be of little use without sufficient troops and artillery support.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Over recent weeks, Russia has continued to develop extensive linear defences in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in Ukraine’s south. The area is highly likely the responsibility of Russia’s Southern Grouping of Forces (SGF).

The UK MoD states Russia has now completed three layers of defensive zones across approximately 120 km of this sector.

These consist of a front line of forward combat positions, and then two zones of nearly continuous, more elaborate defences. Each zone is approximately 10-20 km behind the one in front.

Quote: "Russia has probably put significant effort into these defensive works because it is convinced Ukraine is considering an assault towards the city of Melitopol. The defences have the potential to be formidable obstacles, but their utility almost entirely depends on them being supported by sufficient artillery and personnel. It remains unclear if the SGF can currently muster these resources," UK Defence Intelligence noted

Background: In a previous report, the UK MoD predicted that Russian air assault forces would be more involved in offensive operations in Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT

Ban on Ukraine's agricultural imports complicates continuation of duty-free trade with EU

"I shot a 5-year-old in the head": Wagner convicts confess to killing children in Bakhmut and Soledar

Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

Traitor Medvedchuk publishes another article, dreaming of tribunal for Zelenskyy, not Putin

Russia sentences oppositionist Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
22:02
Russians intensify air and artillery attacks on Bakhmut front
21:56
US will aid Ukraine in investigating Russian war crimes
21:30
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of "ending war as fast as possible"
21:25
Opening new horizons in Middle East: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports on important negotiations in Iraq
20:55
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie
20:32
Wagnerites confess to shooting children: Prosecutor's General office launches investigation
20:20
Russia's winter-spring offensive failed – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief
19:24
Border guards repel Russian attacks in Bakhmut all Easter
19:11
NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT
All News
Advertisement: