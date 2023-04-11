All Sections
UK Defence Intelligence expects greater participation of Russian airborne forces in offensive operations in Ukraine

European PravdaTuesday, 11 April 2023, 09:22
The transfer of TOS-1A thermobaric systems to the Russian airborne forces (VDV) may indicate a future increase in their role in offensive operations in Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Intelligence drew attention to Russian media reports about the transfer of thermobaric multiple launch rocket systems TOS-1A to the Russian airborne forces.

As noted, the highly destructive TOS-1A is usually used by Russian specialised chemical, biological and radiological defence troops in Ukraine and has not been officially linked to airborne forces before.

"The transfer likely indicates a future role for the VDV in offensive operations in Ukraine. It is likely part of efforts to reconstitute the VDV after it suffered heavy casualties in the first nine months of the war," the report reads.

As reported in the 7 April update, Russia had deployed additional troops on the Bakhmut front and had begun to use artillery more effectively in the area, achieving some success.

"Russian regular forces, likely including airborne troops, have probably reinforced the area, and Russia is again using artillery more effectively in the sector. There is realistic possibility that, locally, Wagner and Russian MoD commanders have paused their ongoing feud and improved co-operation," the UK Defence Intelligence report stated. 

