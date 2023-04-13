Lithuania sends instructors to train Ukrainian soldiers in Germany

Lithuania has sent a group of military instructors to train Ukrainian soldiers in Germany.

Source: Tagesschau

Details: Lithuanian military personnel will join instructors from Germany and Belgium as part of a Bundeswehr training programme set to last until 15 May.

Advertisement:

The mission is part of the European Union Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) in support of Ukraine’s armed forces. The mission was approved by EU member states’ foreign ministers in November 2022.

During the visit of his German counterpart Boris Pistorius to Lithuania in March, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas announced that around 40 Lithuanian instructors would take part in various courses for Ukrainian soldiers in Germany.

Previously: Earlier, the Cyprus government announced that it would offer mine clearance training to Ukraine as part of its humanitarian aid.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!