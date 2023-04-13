All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Lithuania sends instructors to train Ukrainian soldiers in Germany

European PravdaThursday, 13 April 2023, 08:19

Lithuania has sent a group of military instructors to train Ukrainian soldiers in Germany.

Source: Tagesschau

Details: Lithuanian military personnel will join instructors from Germany and Belgium as part of a Bundeswehr training programme set to last until 15 May.

Advertisement:

The mission is part of the European Union Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) in support of Ukraine’s armed forces. The mission was approved by EU member states’ foreign ministers in November 2022.

During the visit of his German counterpart Boris Pistorius to Lithuania in March, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas announced that around 40 Lithuanian instructors would take part in various courses for Ukrainian soldiers in Germany.

Previously: Earlier, the Cyprus government announced that it would offer mine clearance training to Ukraine as part of its humanitarian aid. 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
All News
Advertisement: