Ukraine's Defence Minister arrives in Bucharest

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister, has arrived in the Romanian capital on an official visit.

Source: European Pravda, citing Reznikov’s Twitter post

Details: Reznikov said that he would take part in the first Black Sea Security Conference.

My visit to Bucharest begins.

It’s going to be a busy day at the 1st Black Sea Security Conference for me and our Romanian partners.

We must ensure the security of our region.

"We must ensure the security of our region. Work to strengthen the Ukrainian army and anti-kremlin coalition continues!", Reznikov wrote.

Background: The Black Sea Security Conference is currently underway in Bucharest. This is the first time the conference is taking place as part of the International Crimea Platform.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joined the conference via a video call, saying that an enduring peace is impossible if Russia continues to occupy Crimea.

