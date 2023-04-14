All Sections
Xiaomi reacts that Ukraine included it on list of war sponsors

"Economichna Pravda"Friday, 14 April 2023, 13:52

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has reacted to the decision of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) to include the company on the list of international sponsors of the war, saying that it is for "world peace".

Source: Xiaomi

Details: The company strongly opposes the NACP accusations that Xiaomi is an "international sponsor of the war". 

Quote: "We don't support any war action. We fully embrace world peace. Our mission is to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technologies," the Chinese company said.

Previously: The NACP included the Chinese corporation Xiaomi in the list of international sponsors of the war due to its continued work in the Russian Federation after the start of the great war. In addition, Xiaomi remains the leader in smartphone sales in Russia.

Advertisement: