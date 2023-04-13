All Sections
Ukraine places Xiaomi on list of international sponsors of war

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 20:24
The National Agency on Corruption Prevention [NACP] has included the Chinese corporation Xiaomi on the list of international sponsors of the war.

Source: Press service of the NACP

Details: The company was placed on the list of international sponsors of the war due to the continuation of work in the Russian Federation after the outbreak of the full-scale war. In addition, Xiaomi is still the leader in smartphone sales in Russia.

From 2018 until today, Xiaomi ranks first in sales in the aggressor's online stores and also has an extensive network of official authorised Mi Store retail stores throughout the country.

Xiaomi increased deliveries to the Russian Federation by 39% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the previous one - that is, while the large-scale war lasted. During 2022, Xiaomi doubled its market share: in July 2022, Xiaomi and its POCO sub-brand jointly occupied 42% of the Russian smartphone market and ranked first in terms of sales.

The Russian market is extremely important for the Chinese company, so Xiaomi did not announce its plans to exit the Russian Federation, although since the spring of last year it has not conducted marketing activities in the aggressor country. 

According to official data, in 2021, the Russian division of Xiaomi received revenue of US$202 million, of which the company pays taxes, therefore giving the Russian Federation money to maintain its army.

Now Xiaomi is actively restoring recruitment to Russian offices and has announced the official start of sales of its flagship smartphones, which indicates the company's intentions to restore a full presence in Russia.

Thus, Xiaomi Corporation sponsors military aggression, the NACP notes.

The agency also recalled that in 2021 the company became the leader in the production of smartphones in the world, also producing household appliances, tablets, smart watches, software, electric scooters, electric bicycles and much more.

Advertisement: