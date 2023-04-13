All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine places Xiaomi on list of international sponsors of war

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 20:24
Ukraine places Xiaomi on list of international sponsors of war

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention [NACP] has included the Chinese corporation Xiaomi on the list of international sponsors of the war.

Source: Press service of the NACP

Details: The company was placed on the list of international sponsors of the war due to the continuation of work in the Russian Federation after the outbreak of the full-scale war. In addition, Xiaomi is still the leader in smartphone sales in Russia.

Advertisement:

From 2018 until today, Xiaomi ranks first in sales in the aggressor's online stores and also has an extensive network of official authorised Mi Store retail stores throughout the country.

Xiaomi increased deliveries to the Russian Federation by 39% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the previous one - that is, while the large-scale war lasted. During 2022, Xiaomi doubled its market share: in July 2022, Xiaomi and its POCO sub-brand jointly occupied 42% of the Russian smartphone market and ranked first in terms of sales.

The Russian market is extremely important for the Chinese company, so Xiaomi did not announce its plans to exit the Russian Federation, although since the spring of last year it has not conducted marketing activities in the aggressor country. 

According to official data, in 2021, the Russian division of Xiaomi received revenue of US$202 million, of which the company pays taxes, therefore giving the Russian Federation money to maintain its army.

Now Xiaomi is actively restoring recruitment to Russian offices and has announced the official start of sales of its flagship smartphones, which indicates the company's intentions to restore a full presence in Russia.

Thus, Xiaomi Corporation sponsors military aggression, the NACP notes.

The agency also recalled that in 2021 the company became the leader in the production of smartphones in the world, also producing household appliances, tablets, smart watches, software, electric scooters, electric bicycles and much more.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
17:56
Ukrainian soldier and movie industry employee Ruslan Volodin dies in combat
All News
Advertisement: