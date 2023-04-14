All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia strikes border area of Chernihiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring a civilian

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 14 April 2023, 17:02
Russia strikes border area of Chernihiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring a civilian

The Russian aircraft launched an attack on an enterprise in the border area of Chernihiv Oblast, injuring one person.

Source: Press service of the Pivnich (North) Operational Command

Details: Reportedly, at about 16:00, the Russians launched guided aerial bombs on the industrial enterprise in the Semenivka district.

Buildings have been damaged as a result of the attack. According to the preliminary reports, an employee of the enterprise has been injured.

Quote: "The groups of the National Police and the workers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are working on site. The information is being specified."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT

Ban on Ukraine's agricultural imports complicates continuation of duty-free trade with EU

"I shot a 5-year-old in the head": Wagner convicts confess to killing children in Bakhmut and Soledar

Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

Traitor Medvedchuk publishes another article, dreaming of tribunal for Zelenskyy, not Putin

Russia sentences oppositionist Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:45
There will be no counter-offensive without preparation – Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council Secretary
22:02
Russians intensify air and artillery attacks on Bakhmut front
21:56
US will aid Ukraine in investigating Russian war crimes
21:30
Russian Foreign Minister speaks of "ending war as fast as possible"
21:25
Opening new horizons in Middle East: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reports on important negotiations in Iraq
20:55
Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Russian General Staff Chief's and Security Council Secretary's "sabotage" of war: This is a lie
20:32
Wagnerites confess to shooting children: Prosecutor's General office launches investigation
20:20
Russia's winter-spring offensive failed – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief
19:24
Border guards repel Russian attacks in Bakhmut all Easter
19:11
NATO no longer allows temporary occupation of its territory in event of Russian attack – NYT
All News
Advertisement: