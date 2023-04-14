All Sections
Russia strikes border area of Chernihiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring a civilian

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 14 April 2023, 17:02
The Russian aircraft launched an attack on an enterprise in the border area of Chernihiv Oblast, injuring one person.

Source: Press service of the Pivnich (North) Operational Command

Details: Reportedly, at about 16:00, the Russians launched guided aerial bombs on the industrial enterprise in the Semenivka district.

Buildings have been damaged as a result of the attack. According to the preliminary reports, an employee of the enterprise has been injured.

Quote: "The groups of the National Police and the workers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are working on site. The information is being specified."

