Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 17 April 2023, 14:31
Zelenskyy hears reports about situation on fronts and Ukrainian ammunition at Commander-in-Chief's meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Monday, 17 April. The main topic on the agenda was the supply of Ukraine-produced armaments and ammunition to Ukraine's defence forces.

Source: Report from the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "The participants heard information about the operational situation on the front. The commanders of the operational and strategic groupings of forces Khortytsia, Tarviia, Odesa and Pivnich (North – ed.) reported on the combat action in their areas of responsibility…

Members of the Staff discussed the issue of providing the defence forces of Ukraine with armaments and ammunition, particularly ones manufactured in Ukraine. The status of contracts with Ukrainian manufacturers and the prospects for increasing the scale of domestic manufacture of all types of missiles and projectiles were discussed.

In addition to this, staffing and equipment of recently formed brigades were also discussed."

Background:

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry occasionally publishes photos of ammunition produced by the state-owned company Ukroboronprom.

