Russia's winter-spring offensive failed – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, has said that another attempted Russian offensive failed on 31 March of this year.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with NV.UA



Quote: "On 31 March 2023, another attempt at a Russian offensive, the so-called winter-spring offensive, failed. I am officially telling you this.

On 31 March, they were supposed to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Again, this is not even the fifth attempt that has failed.

Russia does not have the offensive potential to conduct a strategic offensive operation, and will not have it in the near future.

Russia has switched to a strategic defensive operation. Their task is to hold our captured territories, disrupting our offensive operation to liberate them."



Details: Budanov states that two areas are exceptional: an attempt to capture Bakhmut and an attempt to encircle Avdiivka from the north; otherwise, "the [front] line is standing still".

Kyrylo Budanov also said that Russia's attempt to seize Bakhmut has been going on since June 2022, almost a year since they allegedly "captured" it, but the city is still standing despite the difficult situation there.

As for Ukraine's counteroffensive, Budanov advised "not to listen to all the noise on the Internet" that it "will start now" or that "it has been cancelled".

