Canadian Armed Forces showed how they delivered Leopard tanks to Ukraine

European PravdaTuesday, 18 April 2023, 10:02

The Canadian Armed Forces have posted photos of preparations for the transportation of Leopard 2A4 tanks for Ukraine aboard a Boeing C-17 military transport aircraft.

Source: Canada's Armed Forces on Facebook, as European Pravda reported

Details: On 11 April, Leopard 2 tanks were loaded and transported to the southwest of Poland by a Royal Canadian Air Force CC-177 Globemaster III as part of the Operation UNIFIER programme.

So far, Canada has delivered eight Leopard 2 tanks as part of military assistance to Ukraine.

Background: Earlier, it was reported that in addition to the eight Leopard 2 tanks transferred, Canada is also deploying three firepower simulators to train Ukrainian tank crews, which will work with them.

Spain plans to send six Leopard 2A4s to Ukraine in the coming days, delivery will be completed by the end of April, while the Leopard 2 tanks promised by Germany arrived in Ukraine on 27 March.

