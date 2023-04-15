All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Canada launches three simulators to train Ukrainian Leopard 2 crews

European PravdaSaturday, 15 April 2023, 12:28

In addition to the eight Leopard 2 tanks transferred, Canada is also deploying three firepower simulators to train Ukrainian tank crews, which will work with them. 

Source: announcement by Defence Minister Anita Anand, reports European Pravda

"In addition to the eight Leopard 2 tanks that we’ve delivered to Poland, Canada has deployed three Leopard gunnery simulators to help train Ukrainian tank crews on the operation and tactics of these tanks. Our support for Ukraine is comprehensive – and it will continue." 

Advertisement:

Before that, on 14 April, she announced that all the Leopards promised by Canada for Ukraine were already in Poland

Earlier, it was reported that Spain plans to send six Leopard 2A4s to Ukraine in the coming days, delivery will be completed by the end of April, and the Leopard 2 tanks promised by Germany arrived in Ukraine on 27 March.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
18:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister has frank conversation with Hungarian counterpart
18:34
Air defence downs Russian missile over Zaporizhzhia Oblast
All News
Advertisement: