Explosions heard in Odesa and oblast, air defence deployed

Wednesday, 19 April 2023, 02:08
Explosions heard in Odesa and oblast, air defence deployed

An air-raid warning was issued in the city of Odesa on the night of 18-19 April, followed by reports that the air defence system had been deployed and a drone had been downed.

Source: alerts.in.ua; Dumska local media in Odesa; Suspilne

Details: An air-raid warning was issued at 01:48 in Odesa Oblast.

According to Suspilne, the sounds of explosions were heard in Odesa.

At 02:03, Dumska reported the downing of a drone and that the air defence systems are continuing to operate. 

Later, it was reported that the city of Chornomosk was also under fire.

According to the report, the sounds of explosions were also heard there, and the air defence system was operating.

