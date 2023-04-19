All Sections
National Guard and police conduct combat coordination exercises with military equipment needed for offensive

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 19 April 2023, 21:40
National Guard and police conduct combat coordination exercises with military equipment needed for offensive

The National Guard and National Police forces are currently conducting combat coordination exercises with military equipment necessary for assault and offensive operations.

Source: Interior Ministry website, citing a statement by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko during a working visit to the southeastern oblasts of Ukraine

Details: The minister reportedly visited the National Guard and police officers on the contact lines, as well as attended a training session of the Kara-Dag (revenge for Crimea) and Liut (Rage) brigades, where he was convinced of the "readiness of the fighters to liberate Ukrainian territories".

Quote from Klymenko: "The morale of our fighters is quite high. They are resilient and understand what they need to do, and how to hold the contact line. We are already conducting coordination exercises with the use of military equipment, which is necessary, among other things, for offensive and assault operations."

Details: The Ministry of Internal Affairs recalled that the Kara-Dag Operational Brigade and the joint assault brigade of the National Police Liut are components of the Offensive Guard. 

 
Photo: Interior Ministry website

Currently, the National Guard is practising manoeuvres and shooting, and the main task of the Liut is to repel and deter armed aggression, conduct assault operations, neutralise subversive groups, conduct aerial reconnaissance and kill the Russians.

Klymenko noted that the combat training and instructors who train our units are at a "very high level".

Advertisement: