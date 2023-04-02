All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians restrict movement of Ukrainians without Russian passports in Kherson Oblast – General Staff

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 2 April 2023, 07:14
Russians restrict movement of Ukrainians without Russian passports in Kherson Oblast – General Staff

Russians are restricting the movement of Ukrainian citizens who have not received passports from the Russian Federation in Kherson Oblast. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 2 April

Details: General Staff reports that the Russian occupiers continue looting in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

In particular, the occupiers are transporting illegally cut logs in the southern direction in the city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 

In addition, the Russians are actively checking the mobile phones of residents and searching the homes of Ukrainian citizens without being authorised after the Ukrainian forces performed a successful attack on one of the Russian targets in the settlement of Kozachi Laheri in Kherson Oblast. 

The Russian occupiers continue the forced passportization of the population of the temporarily occupied territory in Kherson Oblast.

According to the General Staff, invaders are restricting the movement of Ukrainian citizens who have not received passports of the Russian Federation at checkpoints in the settlements of Henichesk and Strilkove.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

During the searches, Ukrainian citizens are notified that those who have not received Russian passports will be banned from entering and leaving after crossing the checkpoint for the fourth time.

"In addition, the Russian occupying so-called 'authority', aiming to seize the real estate of Ukrainian citizens, is actively forging documents on the ownership of residential premises and recreation centres, by falsifying sales and deeds of gift," the report states.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again

No more than 5 people know counteroffensive plan of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary

Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains what they meant by saying situation in Bakhmut was "under control"

Putin admits that Armed Forces of Ukraine cause losses of Russian army

Macron urges China to convince Russia to stop the war in Ukraine during state visit to Beijing

Three Russian MiG jets leave Belarus for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Russia has missile carriers return to bases due to storm in Black Sea
23:15
Estonian politician reports on his trip to Mariupol and states he has not seen "abducted children"
22:36
Zelenskyy held a meeting on the work of law enforcement officers after his visit to Poland
21:18
Explosions rocked in north of occupied Melitopol again
20:56
US, Germany and Hungary oppose "roadmap" of Ukraine's ascension to NATO – FT
20:48
Russian drone drops explosive in Kherson oblast, injuring civilians
20:21
Ukraine and Poland agreed to involve Polish businesses in Ukraine's reconstruction
19:53
Borrell will visit China on 13-15 April
19:48
"Just don't bury me yet, Katia": Stories of the wives of marines who defended Mariupol and are now prisoners of war
19:37
Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again
All News
Advertisement: