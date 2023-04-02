All Sections
Russians restrict movement of Ukrainians without Russian passports in Kherson Oblast – General Staff

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 2 April 2023, 07:14
Russians are restricting the movement of Ukrainian citizens who have not received passports from the Russian Federation in Kherson Oblast. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 2 April

Details: General Staff reports that the Russian occupiers continue looting in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

In particular, the occupiers are transporting illegally cut logs in the southern direction in the city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 

In addition, the Russians are actively checking the mobile phones of residents and searching the homes of Ukrainian citizens without being authorised after the Ukrainian forces performed a successful attack on one of the Russian targets in the settlement of Kozachi Laheri in Kherson Oblast. 

The Russian occupiers continue the forced passportization of the population of the temporarily occupied territory in Kherson Oblast.

According to the General Staff, invaders are restricting the movement of Ukrainian citizens who have not received passports of the Russian Federation at checkpoints in the settlements of Henichesk and Strilkove.

During the searches, Ukrainian citizens are notified that those who have not received Russian passports will be banned from entering and leaving after crossing the checkpoint for the fourth time.

"In addition, the Russian occupying so-called 'authority', aiming to seize the real estate of Ukrainian citizens, is actively forging documents on the ownership of residential premises and recreation centres, by falsifying sales and deeds of gift," the report states.

