Ukrainian Armed Forces kill more than 500 Russian soldiers
Sunday, 2 April 2023, 08:27
Over the past day, Ukrainian Defenders have killed 560 Russian occupiers, destroyed 2 tanks and 4 artillery systems.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 174,550 (+560) military personnel,
- 3,618 (+2) tanks,
- 6,986 (+5) armoured combat vehicles,
- 2,687 (+4) artillery systems,
- 527 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
- 279 (+0) air defence systems,
- 306 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
- 291 (+0) helicopters,
- 2,249 (+1) operational-tactical UAVs,
- 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
- 18 (+0) ships/boats,
- 5,537 (+9) vehicles and tankers,
- 296 (+2) other vehicles and equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
