Ukrainian Armed Forces kill more than 500 Russian soldiers

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 2 April 2023, 08:27
Ukrainian Armed Forces kill more than 500 Russian soldiers

Over the past day, Ukrainian Defenders have killed 560 Russian occupiers, destroyed 2 tanks and 4 artillery systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 174,550 (+560) military personnel,
  • 3,618 (+2) tanks,
  • 6,986 (+5) armoured combat vehicles,
  • 2,687 (+4) artillery systems,
  • 527 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,
  • 279 (+0) air defence systems,
  • 306 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,
  • 291 (+0) helicopters,
  • 2,249 (+1) operational-tactical UAVs,
  • 911 (+0) cruise missiles,
  • 18 (+0) ships/boats,
  • 5,537 (+9) vehicles and tankers,
  • 296 (+2) other vehicles and equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

Advertisement: