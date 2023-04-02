Ukrainian Armed Forces kill more than 500 Russian soldiers

Over the past day, Ukrainian Defenders have killed 560 Russian occupiers, destroyed 2 tanks and 4 artillery systems.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook



Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 April 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 174,550 (+560) military personnel,

3,618 (+2) tanks,

6,986 (+5) armoured combat vehicles,

2,687 (+4) artillery systems,

527 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems,

279 (+0) air defence systems,

306 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft,

291 (+0) helicopters,

2,249 (+1) operational-tactical UAVs,

911 (+0) cruise missiles,

18 (+0) ships/boats,

5,537 (+9) vehicles and tankers,

296 (+2) other vehicles and equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

