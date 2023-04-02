Putin sends Lukashenko "encouraging" telegram

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to Alexandr Lukashenko on the "Day of Unity of the Peoples of Russia and Belarus", in which he praised "effective cooperation between the countries despite the unprecedented pressure of sanctions".

Source: The telegram, cited by Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Quote: "We have effectively coordinated our efforts in the international arena, in the military and security spheres, and successfully implemented programmes aimed at strengthening financial, economic and nanotechnological sovereignty despite the unprecedented pressure of sanctions from the outside."

Details: Putin has allegedly wished Belarusians "happiness and prosperity".

The dictators are expected to meet this week.

For reference: Belarus is playing an active role in the war against Ukraine.

Missiles and drones are being launched from its territory; Russian forces used Belarusian territory as a springboard at the beginning of the war, and the occupiers are still training and being treated there.

