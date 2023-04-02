All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US State Secretary and Russian Foreign Minister hold first phone call since July 2022

European PravdaSunday, 2 April 2023, 17:35
US State Secretary and Russian Foreign Minister hold first phone call since July 2022

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have held their first phone call since July 2022.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

Details: The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Blinken and Lavrov discussed the illegal detention in Russia of Evan Gershkovich, a journalist from The Wall Street Journal, whom Russia accused of espionage.

Advertisement:

According to the statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov told Blinken that the media has "inflated" the story, and that Gershkovich has allegedly been "caught red-handed trying to obtain classified information by collecting data constituting a state secret under the guise of his status as a journalist."

"Several issues of importance to both countries have also been discussed during the conversation," the statement read, without clarifying what those issues were.

Updated at 18:06: US Department of State confirmed that Blinken held a phone call with Lavrov and reported that Blinken called on the Kremlin to immediately release Gershkovich and another illegally detained US citizen, Paul Whelan.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister Lavrov also discussed the importance of creating an environment that permits diplomatic missions to carry out their work," the US State Department statement reads.

Blinken and Lavrov’s previous phone call in July 2022 also concerned the release of US citizens illegally detained in Russia. The two also spoke briefly on the margins of the G20 meeting in New Delhi in March 2023.

Background: The information about the detention of  The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich surfaced on the morning of 30 March. Russia’s FSB security service claimed that Gershkovich was "acting on US instructions" to "collect information classified as a state secret about the activities of a Russian defence enterprise".

A district court in Moscow remanded Gershkovich in custody until 29 May.

The Wall Street Journal denied Russia’s allegations that Gershkovich was involved in espionage and demanded that the journalist be released.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
19:21
Kuleba on results of meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister: We've had a sincere conversation
19:06
Establish an international tribunal or court for Ukraine on the crime of aggression – time is of the Eessence
All News
Advertisement: