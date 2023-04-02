All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US State Secretary and Russian Foreign Minister hold first phone call since July 2022

European PravdaSunday, 2 April 2023, 17:35
US State Secretary and Russian Foreign Minister hold first phone call since July 2022

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have held their first phone call since July 2022.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

Details: The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Blinken and Lavrov discussed the illegal detention in Russia of Evan Gershkovich, a journalist from The Wall Street Journal, whom Russia accused of espionage.

According to the statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov told Blinken that the media has "inflated" the story, and that Gershkovich has allegedly been "caught red-handed trying to obtain classified information by collecting data constituting a state secret under the guise of his status as a journalist."

"Several issues of importance to both countries have also been discussed during the conversation," the statement read, without clarifying what those issues were.

Updated at 18:06: US Department of State confirmed that Blinken held a phone call with Lavrov and reported that Blinken called on the Kremlin to immediately release Gershkovich and another illegally detained US citizen, Paul Whelan.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister Lavrov also discussed the importance of creating an environment that permits diplomatic missions to carry out their work," the US State Department statement reads.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Blinken and Lavrov’s previous phone call in July 2022 also concerned the release of US citizens illegally detained in Russia. The two also spoke briefly on the margins of the G20 meeting in New Delhi in March 2023.

Background: The information about the detention of  The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich surfaced on the morning of 30 March. Russia’s FSB security service claimed that Gershkovich was "acting on US instructions" to "collect information classified as a state secret about the activities of a Russian defence enterprise".

A district court in Moscow remanded Gershkovich in custody until 29 May.

The Wall Street Journal denied Russia’s allegations that Gershkovich was involved in espionage and demanded that the journalist be released.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again

No more than 5 people know counteroffensive plan of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary

Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains what they meant by saying situation in Bakhmut was "under control"

Putin admits that Armed Forces of Ukraine cause losses of Russian army

Macron urges China to convince Russia to stop the war in Ukraine during state visit to Beijing

Three Russian MiG jets leave Belarus for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Russia has missile carriers return to bases due to storm in Black Sea
23:15
Estonian politician reports on his trip to Mariupol and states he has not seen "abducted children"
22:36
Zelenskyy held a meeting on the work of law enforcement officers after his visit to Poland
21:18
Explosions rocked in north of occupied Melitopol again
20:56
US, Germany and Hungary oppose "roadmap" of Ukraine's ascension to NATO – FT
20:48
Russian drone drops explosive in Kherson oblast, injuring civilians
20:21
Ukraine and Poland agreed to involve Polish businesses in Ukraine's reconstruction
19:53
Borrell will visit China on 13-15 April
19:48
"Just don't bury me yet, Katia": Stories of the wives of marines who defended Mariupol and are now prisoners of war
19:37
Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again
All News
Advertisement: