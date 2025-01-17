Trump's administration can help Ukraine secure good deal to end war, says US secretary of state

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the new White House administration, headed by Donald Trump, has the necessary prerequisites to help Ukraine conclude a good deal to end the Russo-Ukrainian war and establish a lasting peace.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Blinken's press conference

Quote from Blinken: "So I believe that the incoming administration is in a position where, if the Ukrainians so desire and so choose [to negotiate – ed.], it can help to negotiate a good deal."

Details: Blinken stressed that a good deal requires a sustainable and long-lasting ceasefire that does not allow Putin the opportunity to rest, rearm, and return to aggression.

"So you have to have built into any ceasefire the effective deterrence necessary so that he [Putin – ed.] doesn’t re-attack," Blinken said.

He noted that there are many ways to do this, and the current administration has discussed them with European partners and shared them with the incoming Trump administration.

Blinken stressed that Joe Biden's administration has helped Ukraine to ensure that "Putin’s intent, desire, and plan to erase Ukraine from the map, to subsume it into Russia, to realise his imperial designs" does not come to fruition.

He also added that the impact on the Russian economy is already noticeable and that "there’s a heavier and heavier weight bearing down".

"Ukraine is standing, and that’s the most important thing of all," Blinken said.

In conclusion, he expressed his hope that the next US administration would be able to build on all the previous achievements in this area and ensure that Ukraine not only survives but actually thrives.

Background:

Trump has previously pointed out that he would not abandon Ukraine in his attempts to resolve the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Recently, Ukraine's European allies have expressed cautious optimism that Trump will not force Kyiv into premature negotiations with Russia.

In his farewell speech, Biden mentioned Ukraine in the context of his foreign policy achievements and how he had strengthened NATO.

