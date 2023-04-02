Zelenskyy: Only Ukraine's victory will put an end to Russian terror, there is no other way to stop it

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that only Ukraine’s military victory would put an end to Russian terror.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Quote: "There is only one way to stop Russian terror, to restore security to all our cities and communities, from Sumy Oblast to Donbas, from Kharkiv Oblast to Kherson Oblast, from Kyiv Oblast to Yalta [a city in Crimea – ed.]. And this one way is Ukraine’s military victory. There is, and there will be, no other way.

For this evil state, it is now normal to target residential buildings with Uragans [self-propelled multiple rocket launchers], to launch S-300 missiles on cities, to shell ordinary villages, civilians… The evil state must be defeated. In every sense of the word. Ruscism must face a total defeat: military, economic, political, legal. Military [defeat] comes first. And [Russia] will face it."

["Ruscism" or "rashism" is a term that combines "Russia" and "fascism" and is used to describe Russia’s political ideology under President Vladimir Putin – ed.]

Details: Zelenskyy said that the number of casualties of the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast has risen to 11. Six civilians were killed in the attack.

Quote: "Today, Russian terrorists once again attacked Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast. [They attacked] ordinary apartment blocks. Six people were killed in this Russian shelling. Three women, three men. Ordinary people from an ordinary town in Donbas. My condolences to the family and friends of the deceased…

Another 11 people were injured. Russia deployed S-300 missiles and Uragan MLRS [multiple-launch rocket systems] in the attack on Kostiantynivka."

Previously: Russian forces shelled the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 2 April, killing at least six people. Earlier reports said 10 people were injured in the attack.

