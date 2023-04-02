Russian forces shell Kostiantynivka, killing 6 and injuring 11

Russian occupation forces shelled the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 2 April, killing six civilians and injuring 11.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Оblast Military Administration; Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President

Quote from Kyrylenko: "The Russians attacked the central part of the city this morning. High-rise buildings and private residential buildings have been severely damaged."

Details: Yermak said that 16 apartment buildings, eight private houses, a preschool institution, the building of the Kostiantynivka State Tax Inspectorate, gas pipelines, and three cars have been damaged.

Eight people have been injured, and six more have been killed.

Pavlo Kyrylenko later reported that the number of casualties rose to 10.

In a video address on the evening of 2 April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said six people were killed and 11 injured in Kostiantynivka.

