All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin's arrest warrant was obvious and correct signal – Austrian Foreign Minister

Thursday, 20 April 2023, 09:27

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has endorsed the issuing of an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court.

Source: Schallenberg's interview with Ukrinform news agency; European Pravda

"Putin's arrest warrant on charges of abducting more than 16,000 children from Ukraine to Russia was a clear and correct signal. I welcome every step that helps the law prevail. There should be no impunity. No one can stand above the law – not even the president," Schallenberg said.

He said that Austria actively supports the Vienna-based Commission of Inquiry of the UN Human Rights Council in documenting war crimes, and is among the 43 states that have referred the situation in Ukraine to the International Criminal Court.

"And we support the court in its important work financially and by providing an Austrian expert to work in the Office of the Chief Prosecutor. Through the EU mission in Ukraine, we are facilitating the training of Ukrainian forensic experts so that they can collect and evaluate relevant evidence of war crimes," the minister said.

Austria is also part of a core group of more than 30 states currently working to establish a special tribunal for the crime of aggression.

"I hope that soon we will see results here and will be able to complete what we started. Even if justice sometimes takes a long time, I am sure it will eventually be implemented," Schallenberg added.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

In March, Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights, who is also accused of war crimes related to the illegal deportation and illegal movement of Ukrainian children. 

In April, Ukraine will host an international event with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, where they will talk about the forced removal of Ukrainian children.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade

Russian forces stockpile missiles to repel Ukrainian counter-offensive – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief

Deputy Speaker of Hungary's Parliament to Russian media: Ukraine needs Russia's permission to join NATO

China says it respects sovereignty of all former Soviet states

"A terrifying question": sociologist assesses what would happen if Zelenskyy did not run for second term

Drone with 17 kilograms of explosives crashes near Moscow

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:10
Ukraine's Prime Minister to meet Pope Francis before Pope's visit to Hungary
22:33
Lithuanian President: We have to cross all red lines in military aid for Ukraine
21:59
EU Foreign Affairs Representative comments on China and Brazil's peace proposals: Go talk about it in Kyiv
21:27
EU Head of Foreign Affairs: Supply of ammunition to Ukraine should accelerate soon
21:19
Only one president to join Putin at Moscow Victory Day parade
20:51
Underground resistance movement blows up occupiers' checkpoint near Oleshky in Kherson Oblast
20:17
When we run aggressor out, Ukraine must be given a worthy place in world's security infrastructure – Zelenskyy
20:14
Ukrainian defenders shoot down 9 Russian drones over day, including 6 Shaheds
19:39
Russians may launch offensive on several fronts as weather improves – John Kirby
19:02
Peskov assures that there's only one Putin and he's not in a bunker
All News
Advertisement: