Business of Ukrainian parliamentarian's mother to be "nationalised" in Crimea

Russian occupying "authorities" in Crimea intend to "nationalise" the business of the mother of Ukrainian parliamentarian Danylo Hetmantsev.

Source: Russian media outlet TASS citing Vladimir Konstantinov, Chairman of the so-called Russian "parliament" in Crimea.

Quote: "We will check the information about the presence of Crimean private property of the parliamentarian, Zelenskyy's accomplice, from the notorious Servant of the People faction… And, if the information is confirmed, we will raise the question of its nationalisation," Konstantinov said.

He insists that property belonging to "persons unfriendly to Russia" will be discovered, even if it is registered under the names of trusted persons and relatives.

Earlier, Bihus Info journalists discovered that Olena Hetmantseva, the mother of Danylo Hetmantsev, Ukrainian parliamentarian, Chairman of the Tax Committee of the Verkhovna Rada, had a business in occupied Crimea after 2014.

The investigation, in particular, states that Dmytro Makharynskyi, Head of the representative office of Hetmantsev's Yurimex legal company in Crimea until 2014, manages the affairs of the Russian clone of one of Olena Hetmantseva's firms, which is engaged in the rental business.

Hetmantsev himself said in an interview with journalists that the premises are currently lost and will be returned after the liberation of Crimea.

At the same time, he emphasises that Yurimex company does not continue to provide services in occupied Crimea.

"Now, Yurimex claims that they have no projects in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. Indeed, we used to have a lawyer in Crimea. But he was fired in May 2014, when we finally withdrew from all projects in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. I do not know what he is doing now, because the relationship was not maintained after that.

My mother has been really actively engaged in business since the early 90s. As the investigation rightly points out, she built a successful and fairly large international business long before my political career began. She did have assets in Crimea. But after 2014, these assets are just a folder with documents. Access to them was lost for known reasons. After the beginning of the occupation, neither I nor my family have been in Crimea.

I assume that the property could have been ‘nationalised’, or ‘re-issued’ – I would not be surprised at all. But neither I nor my family have anything to do with it," Hetmantsev added.

