This is what a hermitage of the Sviatohirsk Lavra looks like after being devastated by the Russians
New photos of the Sviatohirsk Lavra, a monastery belonging to the UOC-MP (Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate) that was destroyed by the Russians, have appeared on the Internet, particularly of a building known as St George's hermitage.
The occupiers bombed it with a targeted strike almost a year ago, in May 2022.
Ihor Zakharenko shared photos of St George's hermitage, or skete, which is located in the village of Dolyna in Donetsk Oblast.
|This is what St George's Hermitage looks like now. Photo: Igor Zakharenko
|The hermitage in the village of Dolyna. Photo: Igor Zakharenko
|The occupiers bombed St George's hermitage with a targeted strike. Photo: Igor Zakharenko
|Last year, the occupiers repeatedly attacked the Sviatohirsk Lavra. Photo: Igor Zakharenko
|Photo: Igor Zakharenko
|Photo: Igor Zakharenko
The Russian military repeatedly attacked the UOC-MP's Sviatohirsk Lavra of the Holy Dormition last year. Hundreds of people were hiding from the war on its territory at the time.
On 12 March, a Russian aerial bomb damaged the premises of the Lavra, where monks and refugees were staying. On 4 May, the Russian army shelled the Lavra again, damaging a dormitory and injuring at least seven people. On 7 May, the occupiers destroyed St George's hermitage at the Lavra; on 9 May, they damaged the hermitage of St John of Shanghai in the village of Adamivka; and on 12 May they damaged the Cathedral of the Holy Martyrs in the city of Sviatohirsk. On 30 May and 1 June, they fired on cells of the Sviatohirsk Lavra, killing three monks.
|This is what St George's hermitage looked like before it was attacked by the Russians. Photo: svlavra.church.ua
