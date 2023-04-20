This is what a hermitage of the Sviatohirsk Lavra looks like after being devastated by the Russians

New photos of the Sviatohirsk Lavra, a monastery belonging to the UOC-MP (Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate) that was destroyed by the Russians, have appeared on the Internet, particularly of a building known as St George's hermitage.

The occupiers bombed it with a targeted strike almost a year ago, in May 2022.

Ihor Zakharenko shared photos of St George's hermitage, or skete, which is located in the village of Dolyna in Donetsk Oblast.

This is what St George's Hermitage looks like now. Photo: Igor Zakharenko

The hermitage in the village of Dolyna. Photo: Igor Zakharenko

The occupiers bombed St George's hermitage with a targeted strike. Photo: Igor Zakharenko

Last year, the occupiers repeatedly attacked the Sviatohirsk Lavra. Photo: Igor Zakharenko

Photo: Igor Zakharenko

Photo: Igor Zakharenko

The Russian military repeatedly attacked the UOC-MP's Sviatohirsk Lavra of the Holy Dormition last year. Hundreds of people were hiding from the war on its territory at the time.

On 12 March, a Russian aerial bomb damaged the premises of the Lavra, where monks and refugees were staying. On 4 May, the Russian army shelled the Lavra again, damaging a dormitory and injuring at least seven people. On 7 May, the occupiers destroyed St George's hermitage at the Lavra; on 9 May, they damaged the hermitage of St John of Shanghai in the village of Adamivka; and on 12 May they damaged the Cathedral of the Holy Martyrs in the city of Sviatohirsk. On 30 May and 1 June, they fired on cells of the Sviatohirsk Lavra, killing three monks.

This is what St George's hermitage looked like before it was attacked by the Russians. Photo: svlavra.church.ua

