If there is still the war in 2024, Russian athletes should not be at the Olympics – Paris mayor to Zelenskyy

As part of the International Summit of Cities and Regions, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Anne Hidalgo, the Mayor of the French city of Paris, and Vasco Cordeiro, the President of the European Committee of Regions.

Details: Zelenskyy noted the significant scale of assistance that Paris and the EU Committee of Regions have provided and continue to provide to Ukraine since the very beginning of the full-scale war with the Russian Federation and stressed the importance of restoring Ukraine now.

The Ukrainian leader separately thanked the mayor of the French capital for supporting tens of thousands of internally displaced Ukrainians, who have been sheltered by Paris and helped to find refuge throughout France, as well as for sending more than 100 trucks of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy recalled the leadership of Paris on the energy track and assistance to Ukraine in passing this difficult winter.

Separately, the President noted Anne Hidalgo's personal and unwavering position on the issue of preventing Russian athletes from participating in international competitions, primarily for the Olympic Games in Paris next year.

Quote from Hidalgo: "We are extremely committed to the Olympic Games. For me, Paris is the capital of human rights. And not only for me. This is very important – the values of the Olympic Movement. Values of humanism. Values of Europe.

At the next Olympic Games in Paris in 2024, if the war continues, if the Russians still attack you, it will mean they attack us and our values. And, in my opinion, Russian athletes cannot be accepted in Paris if the war continues.

That's why we're here. We are trying to convince athletes, international federations and countries. We stand with you. We support you in your struggle. You can count on Paris and on me."

Details: Zelenskyy presented the mayor of the French capital with the honorary title Saviour City, which had been awarded to Paris by his decree.

