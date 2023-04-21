All Sections
Lithuania to disconnect from Russian power grid in test mode for first time

European PravdaFriday, 21 April 2023, 18:11

On Saturday, Lithuanian network operator Litgrid AB will carry out the first test disconnection from the Russian grid to test the country's readiness for the transition to the continental European grid.

Source: Bloomberg

Litgrid AB will carry out a test disconnection from 11:00 to 21:00 where it will cut all connections to the Russian electricity network. The electricity used during this time will only come from domestic sources or imported from Sweden and Poland.

"For the first time in history, Lithuania’s electricity system will operate fully independently, so we are taking on responsible preparations for the test and will be ready for all scenarios. Consumers won’t notice the test," Litgrid CEO Rokas Masiulis said.

Lithuania, as well as Latvia and Estonia, are seeking to reduce their energy dependence on Russia by seeking alternative sources of oil, gas, and electricity supplies. In May 2022, they completely stopped importing electricity from the Russian Federation.

Although the Baltic States no longer import Russian energy sources such as gas and oil after the invasion of Ukraine last year, they still rely on Russia to maintain the stability of their electricity system.

Both the Russian and continental European systems operate at 50 Hz, but while the Russian system is controlled from Moscow, continental European networks are decentralised, meaning that each national network operator is responsible for maintaining the stability of its system.

Last year, against the backdrop of Russia's energy blackmail, the EU started preparing plans in case of emergency disconnection of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia from the Russian network.

The Baltic countries will receive more than 1 billion euros of investments from the EU, which will help them get rid of their dependence on the Russian energy grid. They must make this transition simultaneously. While Vilnius says it is ready to do so as early as 2024, Riga and Tallinn are asking for more time to prepare for the transition.

