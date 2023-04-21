Zelenskyy signs law banning place names associated with Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has signed the law "On Geographical Names", which prohibits giving geographical features names related to Russia and Russian individuals.

Source: Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine's parliament)

Details: As of 21 April, Zelenskyy signed draft law No. 7253 "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine ‘On Geographical Names’ regarding the decolonisation of toponymy and streamlining the use of geographical names in populated areas of Ukraine."

The law prohibits giving geographical features names that symbolise or glorify Russia or Russian memorable places, dates, events or individuals who carried out either aggression against Ukraine (or any other country) or totalitarian policies and practices related to persecution for criticising the totalitarian Soviet and Russian regimes, including Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories.

The law should ensure a reduction in Russia’s influence on Ukraine’s domestic politics and the worldview of Ukrainians, create conditions that prevent Russian propaganda activities, and accelerate de-Sovietisation.

