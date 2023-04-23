All Sections
Leopard 2 tanks donated by Spain on their way to Ukraine

European PravdaSunday, 23 April 2023, 09:33

The six Leopard 2 tanks donated for Ukraine have left the Spanish port city of Santander in the country’s north and are on their way to their destination.

Source: Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles, as reported by European Pravda, citing CNN

Details: Robles told reporters that the tanks left Santander "along with 20 heavy transport vehicles" and that the trip by sea would take five to six days.

"In six days, going through another country, they will be in Ukraine," she said.

Robles said last week that four more Leopard tanks, in addition to the current six, would be sent to Ukraine following repairs "as soon as possible".

A total of 40 tank crew members and 15 mechanics have been trained in Spain.

Earlier, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said that Spain would support Ukraine for as long as it needed it.

"That includes humanitarian aid, taking in refugees and supplying defensive weapons," the minister explained.

