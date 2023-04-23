All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Leopard 2 tanks donated by Spain on their way to Ukraine

European PravdaSunday, 23 April 2023, 09:33

The six Leopard 2 tanks donated for Ukraine have left the Spanish port city of Santander in the country’s north and are on their way to their destination.

Source: Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles, as reported by European Pravda, citing CNN

Details: Robles told reporters that the tanks left Santander "along with 20 heavy transport vehicles" and that the trip by sea would take five to six days.

"In six days, going through another country, they will be in Ukraine," she said.

Robles said last week that four more Leopard tanks, in addition to the current six, would be sent to Ukraine following repairs "as soon as possible".

A total of 40 tank crew members and 15 mechanics have been trained in Spain.

Earlier, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said that Spain would support Ukraine for as long as it needed it.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"That includes humanitarian aid, taking in refugees and supplying defensive weapons," the minister explained.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister

There may be energy shortages in summer – Ukrenergo

German technology stolen by Iran almost 20 years ago found in Shahed drones

photoPresidents of Czech Republic and Slovakia visit Ukraine

Air Force says Russia used Iskander-K missile to attack Mykolaiv on 27 April

Denmark's Armed Forces confirm Russian ship was seen near the site of Nord Stream explosion

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:13
Ukrainian troops began training on Leopard 1, 80 tanks to be delivered from midsummer – German Minister
14:50
photo, video, updatedDeath toll in Uman rises to 17 including 3 children
14:11
Ukraine's Defence Minister not saying whether Patriot systems were used at night to avoid giving away their locations
13:55
US and UK ambassadors reacted to new Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities
13:45
Russia is unlikely to restore stockpiles of long-range missiles but will look for other options – Ukraine's Air Force
13:42
Russian invaders instructing top managers to prepare for evacuation in Crimea – Ukrainian resistance
13:41
ECtHR obliged Russia to pay about 130 million euros for violations after attack on Georgia
13:40
Over 11,000 children deported to Russia have been found since beginning of full-scale war in Ukraine
13:19
Ukraine will not resume civilian aircraft flights until it is safe
13:12
Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister
All News
Advertisement: