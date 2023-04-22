All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Spanish Leopard 2A4s will arrive in Ukraine in the coming days

European PravdaSaturday, 22 April 2023, 08:43

Spain will supply six of the 10 promised Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine in the coming days. 

Source: Tagesschau, citing José Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, in an interview with the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers

Details: Albares said that Spain will deliver six out of a total of 10 promised Leopard tanks to Ukraine in the coming days. 

Advertisement:

"After that, there will be a second package with four more tanks," Albares said.

He added that Spain will support Ukraine as long as needed.

"That includes humanitarian aid, taking in refugees and supplying defensive weapons," he explained.

In the last few weeks, 55 Ukrainian soldiers completed training with Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks in Spain.

Background:

  • Six Leopard 2 tanks that Spain promised to hand over to Ukraine arrived at the port of Santander in northern Spain on 19 April.
  • Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles earlier reported that the Spanish Leopard tanks will be delivered to Ukraine by sea.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: