Spanish Leopard 2A4s will arrive in Ukraine in the coming days

European PravdaSaturday, 22 April 2023, 08:43

Spain will supply six of the 10 promised Leopard 2A4 tanks to Ukraine in the coming days. 

Source: Tagesschau, citing José Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain, in an interview with the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers

Details: Albares said that Spain will deliver six out of a total of 10 promised Leopard tanks to Ukraine in the coming days. 

"After that, there will be a second package with four more tanks," Albares said.

He added that Spain will support Ukraine as long as needed.

"That includes humanitarian aid, taking in refugees and supplying defensive weapons," he explained.

In the last few weeks, 55 Ukrainian soldiers completed training with Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks in Spain.

Background:

  • Six Leopard 2 tanks that Spain promised to hand over to Ukraine arrived at the port of Santander in northern Spain on 19 April.
  • Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles earlier reported that the Spanish Leopard tanks will be delivered to Ukraine by sea.

Advertisement: