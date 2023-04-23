All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia outraged by US denying visas to Russian journalists: "We will not forget, we will not forgive"

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 23 April 2023, 17:42
Russia outraged by US denying visas to Russian journalists: We will not forget, we will not forgive

Russian journalists were not issued visas to cover Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s participation in UN events in New York. Russian government officials have promised to take retaliatory measures.

Source: Interfax, citing Sergey Ryabkov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation; RIA Novosti, a Russian propaganda outlet, citing Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, and a source in Russian diplomatic circles

Quote from Ryabkov: "Americans resorted to another outrageous, absolutely unacceptable trick during the preparations for Russian Foreign Minister [Sergey] Lavrov’s participation in events marking Russia’s presidency of the UN Security Council, which is coming to an end. A group of Russian journalists who were supposed to accompany Lavrov on this trip were denied visas at the very last moment. The Americans pretended that they were working and that a solution would soon be found."

Details: Ryabkov said that this was a "taunt", a "mockery" and "another reflection of the fact that [our] colleagues in Washington should not be trusted, and moreover are not worth listening to".

"I insist that we will find ways to respond to this so that the Americans learn once and for all that this is unacceptable. They will remember this," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said.

Meanwhile, Lavrov said in response to the US decision that "We will not forget, we will not forgive".

An anonymous Russian diplomat told RIA Novosti that following the visa incident, Russia will treat US journalists like the US treated Russian journalists. He said that American journalists will experience the full extent of discomfort and inconvenience for themselves, and will be "treated analogously".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Background: 

  • On 29 March, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) detained Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, in Yekaterinburg, and a criminal case had been opened against him for espionage.
  • The Moscow court ordered to detain Evan Gershkovich until 29 May. 
  • The US Department of State recognized Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained".
  • According to the media, Russian President Vladimir Putin personally approved the arrest of US reporter Evan Gershkovich whom Russia accuses of espionage.
  • On 15 April, the journalist wrote his first letter to his family from the Lefortovo detention centre, and on 17 April, US Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy visited him in the detention centre for the first time.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line

Preparations for counteroffensive are in their final stage – Ukraine's Defence Minister

There may be energy shortages in summer – Ukrenergo

German technology stolen by Iran almost 20 years ago found in Shahed drones

photoPresidents of Czech Republic and Slovakia visit Ukraine

Air Force says Russia used Iskander-K missile to attack Mykolaiv on 27 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:13
Ukrainian troops began training on Leopard 1, 80 tanks to be delivered from midsummer – German Minister
14:50
photo, video, updated from 13:46Death toll in Uman rises to 17 including 3 children
14:11
Ukraine's Defence Minister not saying whether Patriot systems were used at night to avoid giving away their locations
14:08
Zelenskyy asks Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi to send military commanders from rear to contact line
13:55
US and UK ambassadors reacted to new Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities
13:45
Russia is unlikely to restore stockpiles of long-range missiles but will look for other options – Ukraine's Air Force
13:42
Russian invaders instructing top managers to prepare for evacuation in Crimea – Ukrainian resistance
13:41
ECtHR obliged Russia to pay about 130 million euros for violations after attack on Georgia
13:40
Over 11,000 children deported to Russia have been found since beginning of full-scale war in Ukraine
13:19
Ukraine will not resume civilian aircraft flights until it is safe
All News
Advertisement: