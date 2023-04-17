All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


US ambassador allowed to visit arrested reporter Gershkovich in Moscow for the first time

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 17 April 2023, 17:38
US ambassador allowed to visit arrested reporter Gershkovich in Moscow for the first time

Lynne Tracy, US Ambassador to Russia, has visited a Wall Street Journal reporter, Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested on charges of espionage, in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention centre for the first time.

Source: US Embassy Russia on Twitter

Quote: "I visited WSJ's reporter Evan Gershkovich today at Lefortovo Prison – the first time we've been permitted access to him since his wrongful detention more than two weeks ago. He is in good health and remains strong.

We reiterate our call for his immediate release."

Previously: On 15 April, reporter Evan Gershkovich wrote his first letter to his relatives from the Lefortovo pre-trial detention centre.

Background: 

  • On 29 March, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) detained Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, in Yekaterinburg, and a criminal case had been opened against him for espionage.
  • The Moscow court ordered to detain Evan Gershkovich until 29 May. 
  • The US Department of State designated Gershkovich "wrongfully detained".
  • According to the media, Russian President Vladimir Putin personally approved the arrest of US reporter Evan Gershkovich whom Russia accuses of espionage.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased

Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting to hear intelligence reports about Russian plans, focusing on arms distribution

Dugina Case: ex-police officer arrested in Moscow for leaking information

German Defenсe Minister considers operations of Ukraine's Armed Forces on territory of Russia acceptable

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:28
Kremlin threatens with global crisis after news about full embargo on export to Russia
17:00
Ukraine exchanged one priest from Moscow-linked church for 28 Ukrainian soldiers
16:51
Albania cancels visa-free entry for Russian citizens
16:12
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief reacts to "arrest in absentia" in Russia: I am pleased
15:17
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief arrested in absentia in Russia: he is to be put on international wanted list
15:06
Kyiv counts on concessions from European Commission if it agrees to stop import
14:47
Ukraine's Ministry of Culture asks YouTube to ban Wagner and other private military companies
14:45
Orbán outraged by NATO Secretary General's statement about Ukraine's future in NATO
14:42
Western countries hide information about Russian reserves
14:41
EU-Ukraine grain deal: details of Brussels proposal to resolve export and trade crisis
All News
Advertisement: