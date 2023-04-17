US ambassador allowed to visit arrested reporter Gershkovich in Moscow for the first time

Lynne Tracy, US Ambassador to Russia, has visited a Wall Street Journal reporter, Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested on charges of espionage, in the Lefortovo pre-trial detention centre for the first time.

Source: US Embassy Russia on Twitter

Quote: "I visited WSJ's reporter Evan Gershkovich today at Lefortovo Prison – the first time we've been permitted access to him since his wrongful detention more than two weeks ago. He is in good health and remains strong.

We reiterate our call for his immediate release."

Previously: On 15 April, reporter Evan Gershkovich wrote his first letter to his relatives from the Lefortovo pre-trial detention centre.

Background:

On 29 March, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) detained Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, in Yekaterinburg, and a criminal case had been opened against him for espionage.

The Moscow court ordered to detain Evan Gershkovich until 29 May.

The US Department of State designated Gershkovich "wrongfully detained".

According to the media, Russian President Vladimir Putin personally approved the arrest of US reporter Evan Gershkovich whom Russia accuses of espionage.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!