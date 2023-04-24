Russians attack two areas in Sumy Oblast
Monday, 24 April 2023, 01:21
On 23 April, Russian occupiers fired at two border hromadas in Sumy Oblast [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. 11 mortar attacks were recorded.
Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Facebook
Details: Russian forces used mortars to attack the territory of the Bilopillia hromada; there were five strikes.
The Russians fired mortars at the Khotin hromada; there were six strikes.
In all cases, there were no casualties or damage.
