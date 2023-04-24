Ukraine's Special Operations Forces show "excellent work" by snipers in Bakhmut

The Special Operations Forces and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, have posted a video showing Ukrainian snipers killing Russian invaders in Bakhmut.

Source: Special Operations Forces on Telegram; Oleksandr Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Special Operations Forces: "Here is the footage of the work of the ‘Ghosts of Bakhmut’. It has been another productive night – four occupiers down.".

ССО опублікували відео з роботою українських снайперів у Бахмуті pic.twitter.com/yQ6w0lKiZk — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 24, 2023

Details: Syrskyi has noted that the video shows the sights of snipers of the 8th Special Purpose Regiment named after Iziaslav Mstyslavych and called their work "excellent".

