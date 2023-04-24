All Sections
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces show "excellent work" by snipers in Bakhmut

Iryna BalachukMonday, 24 April 2023, 11:49
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces show excellent work by snipers in Bakhmut

The Special Operations Forces and Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, have posted a video showing Ukrainian snipers killing Russian invaders in Bakhmut.

Source: Special Operations Forces on Telegram; Oleksandr Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote from Special Operations Forces: "Here is the footage of the work of the ‘Ghosts of Bakhmut’. It has been another productive night – four occupiers down.". 

Details: Syrskyi has noted that the video shows the sights of snipers of the 8th Special Purpose Regiment named after Iziaslav Mstyslavych and called their work "excellent".

