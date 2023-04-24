All Sections
Ukraine's Prime Minister to meet Pope Francis before Pope's visit to Hungary

European PravdaMonday, 24 April 2023, 23:10
Pope Francis will hold an audience with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on 27 April ahead of the Pope’s Apostolic Journey to Hungary.

Source: European Pravda, citing ANSA, an Italian news agency

Details: The Vatican said that Shmyhal will meet the Pope in the Apostolic Palace at 09:00 on Thursday, 27 April.

Shmyhal will arrive in Italy on Wednesday, 26 April, and will participate in a bilateral conference on Ukraine's recovery in Rome. He will present the conference’s results together with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Background: Pope Francis will visit Budapest on 28–30 April, and will meet Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán there.

The Pope will also hold meetings with refugees, young people, members of a local church and cultural workers. He will address political and diplomatic authorities and lead a mass.

The Vatican said that among other things Pope Francis is expected to call for peace in Ukraine during his visit to Hungary.

