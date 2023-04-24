All Sections
Ukraine's Prime Minister to meet Pope Francis before Pope's visit to Hungary

European PravdaMonday, 24 April 2023, 23:10
Ukraine's Prime Minister to meet Pope Francis before Pope's visit to Hungary

Pope Francis will hold an audience with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on 27 April ahead of the Pope’s Apostolic Journey to Hungary.

Source: European Pravda, citing ANSA, an Italian news agency

Details: The Vatican said that Shmyhal will meet the Pope in the Apostolic Palace at 09:00 on Thursday, 27 April.

Shmyhal will arrive in Italy on Wednesday, 26 April, and will participate in a bilateral conference on Ukraine's recovery in Rome. He will present the conference’s results together with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Background: Pope Francis will visit Budapest on 28–30 April, and will meet Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán there.

The Pope will also hold meetings with refugees, young people, members of a local church and cultural workers. He will address political and diplomatic authorities and lead a mass.

The Vatican said that among other things Pope Francis is expected to call for peace in Ukraine during his visit to Hungary.

Advertisement: