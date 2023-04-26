Ukrainian Armed Forces say Russia once again stops grain corridor

The Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul inspects a ship carrying wheat from Ukraine to Afghanistan. PHOTO: TUR MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE / HANDOUT/ANADOLU AGENCY VIA GETTY IMAGES

Russia's representatives refused to approve the movement of vessels to and from Ukrainian seaports along the humanitarian corridor operating under the Black Sea Initiative for the export of grain and related foodstuffs by sea.

Source: Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details: Due to the actions of the Russians in Istanbul, four vessels, including the AKDENIZ-M, chartered by the UN World Food Program to deliver wheat to Ethiopia, have been unable to leave the Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdennyi ports and have to wait more time for their passage to be approved.

One vessel is also waiting to enter the port of Odesa near Sulina.

In addition, false information has been spreading on the Internet about the alleged ban on the movement of merchant ships to and from the ports of Greater Odesa by the Ukrainian Navy as part of the grain initiative.

"This information is absolutely untrue," the agency said.

"We emphasise that Ukraine is strictly fulfilling all its obligations under the Black Sea Grain Initiative and is making every effort to maintain and expand the export of grain and related food cargo by sea in the interests of our country," the statement said.

According to the UN, as of 25 April, 28.9 million tons of agricultural products were shipped from Ukrainian ports to Africa, Asia and Europe via the grain corridor, including 14.5 million tons of corn, 7.9 million tons of wheat and 1.5 million tons of sunflower oil.

