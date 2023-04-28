Twenty occupiers die of poisoning in Melitopol district

Twenty Russian occupiers have died as a result of poisoning with an unknown substance in the Melitopol district, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: According to the General Staff’s information, 20 invaders died in one of the Russian units located in the Melitopol district, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on 24 April. It appears they were poisoned with an unknown substance.

