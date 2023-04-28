All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin approves life imprisonment for high treason

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 28 April 2023, 16:44
Putin approves life imprisonment for high treason
PHOTO: RIA NOVOSTI

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law to tighten the penalty for high treason to life imprisonment.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Details: The official Internet portal of legal information contains information about this.

This means that espionage, giving out state-secret information to foreigners, siding with the enemy or providing financial, logistical, advisory or other assistance in activities against Russia may be punishable by life imprisonment.

Previously, these crimes were punishable by a prison term of up to 20 years and a fine of up to RUB 500,000 [roughly US$3,900].

In addition, Putin signed a decree to increase criminal liability for sabotage and terrorism.

Background: On 18 April, the State Duma of Russia [the lower chamber of the Russian parliament – ed.] approved amendments that allow life imprisonment for high treason in the third reading.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:34
Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
All News
Advertisement: