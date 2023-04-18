Russia approves life imprisonment for high treason

Members of the State Duma of Russia [the lower chamber of the Russian parliament – ed.] have approved amendments that allow life imprisonment for high treason in the third reading.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti

Details: After adopting the law, the court will be able to impose life sentences for spying, providing foreigners with the information classified as state secret, siding with the enemy or providing financial, material-technical, consulting or other aid to foreign states in the activities directed against Russia.

Previously, the maximum sentence was up to 20 years in prison.

The occupiers also supported toughening the punishment for "terrorism".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!