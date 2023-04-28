All Sections
DNA lab set up in Uman to identify bodies of people killed in Russian missile strike

Friday, 28 April 2023, 17:14

Bodies of several people killed in the Russian missile strike on the city of Uman remain under the rubble of the destroyed building. A DNA lab has been set up near the site of the Russian attack to identify the remains.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Details: Ihor Klymenko, Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, said "We are identifying the bodies – a DNA lab has been set up at the site [of the attack] to identify those bodies that could not be otherwise identified."

"Relatives of the building's residents can come forward to provide their DNA sample for comparison," he added.

 
Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Klymenko also said that the day has passed relatively peacefully.

"This tragedy confirms that the Russian Federation is continuing terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure facilities. We know and are certain that we have to keep fighting and do everything we can to force the enemy out of our country," he stressed.

Background: Russian forces launched a missile on a nine-storey apartment block in Uman on the night of 27-28 April. As of 16:50 (Kyiv time) on 28 April, 19 people are known to have been killed in the attack, including 3 children.

Advertisement: