All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


DNA lab set up in Uman to identify bodies of people killed in Russian missile strike

Friday, 28 April 2023, 17:14

Bodies of several people killed in the Russian missile strike on the city of Uman remain under the rubble of the destroyed building. A DNA lab has been set up near the site of the Russian attack to identify the remains.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Details: Ihor Klymenko, Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, said "We are identifying the bodies – a DNA lab has been set up at the site [of the attack] to identify those bodies that could not be otherwise identified."

"Relatives of the building's residents can come forward to provide their DNA sample for comparison," he added.

 
Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Klymenko also said that the day has passed relatively peacefully.

"This tragedy confirms that the Russian Federation is continuing terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure facilities. We know and are certain that we have to keep fighting and do everything we can to force the enemy out of our country," he stressed.

Background: Russian forces launched a missile on a nine-storey apartment block in Uman on the night of 27-28 April. As of 16:50 (Kyiv time) on 28 April, 19 people are known to have been killed in the attack, including 3 children.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:34
Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
All News
Advertisement: