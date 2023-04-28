All Sections
Death toll in Uman rises to 23 including 4 children

Iryna BalachukFriday, 28 April 2023, 19:42
As of 19:00, the number of victims of the Russian missile attack on a nine-storey apartment building in Uman rose to 23 people.

Source: Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Facebook; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook; Ihor Taburets, Head of the Cherkasy Oblast State Administration, on Telegram; Ministry of Internal Affairs on Telegram, National Police of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of the Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Uman, 23 people died, including 4 children."

Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Details: Apart from that, according to the National Police of Ukraine, 18 people were injured, and 9 of them are in hospital.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine specified that a 10-year-old child was among those killed during the attack.

Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, reported that two 10-year-old children were among killed.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In addition, 18 people have been injured (11 of them have been hospitalised), and 17 people (including three children) have been rescued.

 
State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Emergency rescue workers have set up two assistance points for residents. Three psychologists from the SES are involved.

 
State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A total of 148 people and 36 appliances, including two canine units, were engaged in the debris clearance.

Background:

