All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Death toll in Uman rises to 23 including 4 children

Iryna BalachukFriday, 28 April 2023, 19:42
Death toll in Uman rises to 23 including 4 children

As of 19:00, the number of victims of the Russian missile attack on a nine-storey apartment building in Uman rose to 23 people.

Source: Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Facebook; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook; Ihor Taburets, Head of the Cherkasy Oblast State Administration, on Telegram; Ministry of Internal Affairs on Telegram, National Police of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of the Russian missile strike on an apartment building in Uman, 23 people died, including 4 children."

 
Photo: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Details: Apart from that, according to the National Police of Ukraine, 18 people were injured, and 9 of them are in hospital.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine specified that a 10-year-old child was among those killed during the attack.

Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, reported that two 10-year-old children were among killed.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

In addition, 18 people have been injured (11 of them have been hospitalised), and 17 people (including three children) have been rescued.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

 
State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Emergency rescue workers have set up two assistance points for residents. Three psychologists from the SES are involved.

 
State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A total of 148 people and 36 appliances, including two canine units, were engaged in the debris clearance.

Background:

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine

Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation

Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish

PHOTONight attack on Pavlohrad: over 100 residential buildings and 9 schools and kindergartens damaged

Minister of Reintegration advises residents under occupation: Don't accept Russian passports, wait for Ukraine's Armed Forces

Ukraine's Defence Minister believes Russia will receive signal to give up revenge and collapse

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:34
Russian political opposition sign declaration in Europe against Putin's regime and war in Ukraine
20:59
Zelenskyy calls on Rada to extend martial law and mobilisation
20:50
Russian security service officers pose as civilians to track down partisans on occupied territories of Ukraine
20:28
Explosions rock Russian military headquarters in Zaporizhzhia
19:04
updated from 19:59, photoRussian forces attack city of Kherson and oblast, private houses ablaze
19:01
Bakhmut and Marinka in epicentre of fighting, Russians advanced in direction of Predtechyno and Pervomaisk – General Staff
18:36
Ukraine's National Security Secretary on 15 reasons Ukrainians want Russia to vanish
18:27
Diplomats expelled from Moscow returned to Germany after Russia's spies were expelled from Berlin
18:16
PHOTO, VIDEOExplosions in Crimea: Russian occupation forces say they downed a drone
17:57
Сourt arrested 5 vessels exporting Ukrainian grain stolen by Russians through Crimea
All News
Advertisement: