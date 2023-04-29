All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


President of Türkiye and UN Secretary-General discuss extending Black Sea Grain Initiative

"Economichna Pravda"Saturday, 29 April 2023, 12:47

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has had a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. The leaders have discussed Russia's war against Ukraine and prolonging the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Source: Directorate of Communications of the Türkiye President’s Administration

Details: Erdoğan stressed the importance of extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Türkiye’s leader also expressed his readiness to participate as part of an interagency delegation in a working group to be set up if an agreement on the ammonia pipeline is reached.

The parties also discussed the possibility of involving Türkiye in resolving the conflict in Sudan.

Background:

  • During the meeting, representatives of Ukraine and Türkiye agreed to resume registration and inspection of vessels calling at Ukrainian ports.
  • Grain supply through the grain corridor remains suspended for the second day in a row due to Russia breaking the conditions of the initiative.
  • On 17 April, the Russian side blocked ship inspections in Türkiye’s territorial waters for the second time.
  • On 18 April, at the invitation of Hulusi Akar, Türkiye’s Defence Minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister, travelled to Türkiye to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague

photo, videoUkrainian delegates tried to disrupt Russian delegation's speech at PABSEC summit and fought over the flag on sidelines

Russia unlikely to be capable of significant offensive in Ukraine this year

Zelenskyy responds to Medvedev's call for him to be killed

Russians to be expelled from Crimea individually, not collectively

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:54
Occupiers frighten locals with dam break on Dnipro and possible flooding of Zaporizhzhia NPP
23:06
Bayraktar drone out of control was shot down over Kyiv
22:43
photo, videoZelenskyy in Netherlands was shown Patriot air defence systems, artillery and armoured vehicles prepared for Ukraine
22:19
Biden and Zelenskyy talk "regularly and often" – White House
21:49
The Army of Drones project trains 10,000 UAV operators
21:31
Zelenskyy and Dutch Prime Minister supported establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression in The Hague
21:00
Moscow jams GPS signal after "attack on Kremlin"
20:44
video, updatedAir defence forces shoot down UAV over Kyiv, its fragments caused fire
20:38
Thrown away by an explosive wave: cynology expert from Kyiv was injured in Kherson
20:35
Air defence activated during air-raid warning in Kyiv, explosions heard
All News
Advertisement: