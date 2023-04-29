All Sections
President of Türkiye and UN Secretary-General discuss extending Black Sea Grain Initiative

"Economichna Pravda"Saturday, 29 April 2023, 12:47

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has had a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. The leaders have discussed Russia's war against Ukraine and prolonging the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Source: Directorate of Communications of the Türkiye President’s Administration

Details: Erdoğan stressed the importance of extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Türkiye’s leader also expressed his readiness to participate as part of an interagency delegation in a working group to be set up if an agreement on the ammonia pipeline is reached.

The parties also discussed the possibility of involving Türkiye in resolving the conflict in Sudan.

Background:

  • During the meeting, representatives of Ukraine and Türkiye agreed to resume registration and inspection of vessels calling at Ukrainian ports.
  • Grain supply through the grain corridor remains suspended for the second day in a row due to Russia breaking the conditions of the initiative.
  • On 17 April, the Russian side blocked ship inspections in Türkiye’s territorial waters for the second time.
  • On 18 April, at the invitation of Hulusi Akar, Türkiye’s Defence Minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister, travelled to Türkiye to discuss the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

