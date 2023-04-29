Lithuania supplies Ukraine with new batches of SUVs and dry rations for the military

Lithuania has given Ukraine a new small batch of military aid: SUVs and dry rations to feed the military on the contact line.

Source: Arvydas Anušauskasthe, Minister of Defence of Lithuania, writes European Pravda

Anušauskasthe wrote on his Twitter that at night six more Land Rover SUVs and dry rations arrived in Ukraine from Lithuania, the number of which is not specified.

Tonight 🇱🇹 @LTU_Army delivered six more Land Rover off road vehicles and military food rations to 🇺🇦. Everything is needed to support mobility. pic.twitter.com/D9oA2gniLW — Arvydas Anušauskas (@a_anusauskas) April 29, 2023

"Everything is needed to support mobility," the minister added.

In early April, the first group of instructors from an Infantry Brigade of Lithuania's Armed Forces left for Germany to train the Ukrainian military.

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuanian Foreign Minister, promised to lobby for the provision of Ukraine with more weapons, ammunition, as well as Western fighter jets.

