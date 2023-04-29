All Sections
Lithuania supplies Ukraine with new batches of SUVs and dry rations for the military

Saturday, 29 April 2023, 15:26

Lithuania has given Ukraine a new small batch of military aid: SUVs and dry rations to feed the military on the contact line.

Source: Arvydas Anušauskasthe, Minister of Defence of Lithuania

Anušauskasthe wrote on his Twitter that at night six more Land Rover SUVs and dry rations arrived in Ukraine from Lithuania, the number of which is not specified.

"Everything is needed to support mobility," the minister added.

In early April, the first group of instructors from an Infantry Brigade of Lithuania's Armed Forces left for Germany to train the Ukrainian military.

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuanian Foreign Minister, promised to lobby for the provision of Ukraine with more weapons, ammunition, as well as Western fighter jets.

