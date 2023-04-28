All Sections
Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs promises to lobby for supply of F-16 jets to Ukraine

European PravdaFriday, 28 April 2023, 17:50
Gabrielius Landsbergis, photo: Delfi

Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister, promised to lobby for the provision of more weapons, ammunition, and Western-produced fighter jets to Ukraine.

Source: Landsbergis said this at a press conference in Odesa, reports the correspondent of European Pravda

A joint visit of the foreign ministers of Latvia, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden and the Deputy Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland took place in Odesa on 28 April at the invitation of Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Quote: "We will support you until your victory, it is our unbreakable commitment. We will support your path to NATO –  your place is in NATO, with us in NATO," Landsbergis said.

Also, according to him, Lithuania will continue to support the special tribunal on the crime of aggression.

"We will lobby and advocate for more weapons and ammunition, including the F-16s you need. Because your struggle is our struggle. Because your freedom is our freedom," Landsbergis said.

As was reported earlier, Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba asked Ukrainian partners to accelerate the decision to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters.

Advertisement: