Rheinmetall concern building hub in Romania to service Ukraine’s military equipment

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 3 April 2023, 00:58
Rheinmetall, a German technology group, is building a service centre in Romania to service  Western military equipment that is being used in Ukraine.

Source: German TV channel N-tv referencing Rheinmetall representatives 

Details: The Rheinmetall Group is actively working on setting up a service and logistics centre in Romania, a NATO member country, N-tv writes.

Construction work for the centre is already underway on the outskirts of the city of Satu Mare, which is located near Romania’s border with Ukraine.

N-tv notes that the service centre will start operating this month [April].

It is emphasised that the centre will "play a central role in maintaining the operational readiness of Western combat systems in use in Ukraine and ensuring their logistical support".

According to Rheinmetall, the centre will service self-propelled howitzers, military trucks, Leopard 2 and Challenger battle tanks, Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and Fuchs armoured vehicles.

"It is a key task for us at Rheinmetall to provide NATO forces as well as Ukraine with the best possible support in this critical situation," said Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger.

Papperger believes that maintenance and repair of weapons supplied to Ukraine plays an important role in Ukraine’s defence against Russian aggression.

In June 2022, Rheinmetall and its partner company KMW established a similar maintenance centre in Jonava, Lithuania.

Previously: In the beginning of March it was reported that the Rheinmetall Group was negotiating the construction of a tank factory in Ukraine.

