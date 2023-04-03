All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


German Vice Chancellor arrives in Kyiv for talks on Ukraine's restoration

European PravdaMonday, 3 April 2023, 09:15
German Vice Chancellor arrives in Kyiv for talks on Ukraine's restoration

Robert Habeck, the German Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Economy, arrives in Ukraine for political talks.

Source: European Pravda, citing Spiegel

Details: Habeck arrived in Kyiv on Monday morning with a small delegation of German business representatives. The talks will focus on Ukraine's restoration and cooperation in the energy sector.

Upon arrival at Kyiv's railway station, Habeck said his visit could send a clear message to Ukraine "that we believe it will win, that it will be restored, and that Europe is interested in Ukraine being an economically strong partner in the future."

Advertisement:

This is Habeck's first trip to Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country on 24 February last year. His current trip was scheduled for last fall but then had to be postponed due to the Russian winter offensive in Ukraine, Habeck said. "Now is the time," he said.

During the trip, he told reporters that a number of specific investment decisions have already been made and others are still being prepared.

Siegfried Russwurm, president of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), who is accompanying Habeck as one of several business representatives, called the trip "a signal to Ukrainians that the German economy also supports them".

In addition, many German companies are still operating in Ukraine, and it is important to understand their problems and focus on restoring the country. "And this restoration begins now, not after the peace agreement is signed," he said.

Background: Germany may engage in projects to modernise the Ukrainian gas transportation system to transport hydrogen.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: