German Vice Chancellor arrives in Kyiv for talks on Ukraine's restoration

Monday, 3 April 2023, 09:15
German Vice Chancellor arrives in Kyiv for talks on Ukraine's restoration

Robert Habeck, the German Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Economy, arrives in Ukraine for political talks.

Source: European Pravda, citing Spiegel

Details: Habeck arrived in Kyiv on Monday morning with a small delegation of German business representatives. The talks will focus on Ukraine's restoration and cooperation in the energy sector.

Upon arrival at Kyiv's railway station, Habeck said his visit could send a clear message to Ukraine "that we believe it will win, that it will be restored, and that Europe is interested in Ukraine being an economically strong partner in the future."

This is Habeck's first trip to Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country on 24 February last year. His current trip was scheduled for last fall but then had to be postponed due to the Russian winter offensive in Ukraine, Habeck said. "Now is the time," he said.

During the trip, he told reporters that a number of specific investment decisions have already been made and others are still being prepared.

Siegfried Russwurm, president of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), who is accompanying Habeck as one of several business representatives, called the trip "a signal to Ukrainians that the German economy also supports them".

In addition, many German companies are still operating in Ukraine, and it is important to understand their problems and focus on restoring the country. "And this restoration begins now, not after the peace agreement is signed," he said.

Background: Germany may engage in projects to modernise the Ukrainian gas transportation system to transport hydrogen.

