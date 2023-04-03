Russia's Ministry of Defence is conducting a targeted information operation to restore the reputation of the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade, which has become synonymous with Russia's recent failures in Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update, as reported by European Pravda



Details: The activities of the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade have been highlighted throughout March 2023 through some of the most extensive Russian helmet-cam combat footage yet released, as well as through a televised visit by a Russian propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov.

There were also public announcements that the formation is in "high spirits [with] a strong determination to achieve the set goals", as well as images showing the 155th being re-equipped with modified tanks.



In reality, the 155th has likely been reduced to combat its ineffective status at least twice in the last six months, due to being committed to tactically flawed frontal assaults near Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast, the update reads.



The Russian Ministry of Defence’s effort to revive the brigade’s image likely reflects concern about the way in which its failures were being increasingly associated with Russian senior military leaders, states UK Intelligence.

UK Defence Intelligence has previously spoken about the role of alcoholism in Russia's war against Ukraine.

