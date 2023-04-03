All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Defence Ministry restores reputation of brigade synonymous with failures in Ukraine

European PravdaMonday, 3 April 2023, 09:41
Russian Defence Ministry restores reputation of brigade synonymous with failures in Ukraine

Russia's Ministry of Defence is conducting a targeted information operation to restore the reputation of the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade, which has become synonymous with Russia's recent failures in Ukraine.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence update, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The activities of the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade have been highlighted throughout March 2023 through some of the most extensive Russian helmet-cam combat footage yet released, as well as through a televised visit by a Russian propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov.

There were also public announcements that the formation is in "high spirits [with] a strong determination to achieve the set goals", as well as images showing the 155th being re-equipped with modified tanks.

In reality, the 155th has likely been reduced to combat its ineffective status at least twice in the last six months, due to being committed to tactically flawed frontal assaults near Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast, the update reads.

The Russian Ministry of Defence’s effort to revive the brigade’s image likely reflects concern about the way in which its failures were being increasingly associated with Russian senior military leaders, states UK Intelligence.

UK Defence Intelligence has previously spoken about the role of alcoholism in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again

No more than 5 people know counteroffensive plan of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary

Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains what they meant by saying situation in Bakhmut was "under control"

Putin admits that Armed Forces of Ukraine cause losses of Russian army

Macron urges China to convince Russia to stop the war in Ukraine during state visit to Beijing

Three Russian MiG jets leave Belarus for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Russia has missile carriers return to bases due to storm in Black Sea
23:15
Estonian politician reports on his trip to Mariupol and states he has not seen "abducted children"
22:36
Zelenskyy held a meeting on the work of law enforcement officers after his visit to Poland
21:18
Explosions rocked in north of occupied Melitopol again
20:56
US, Germany and Hungary oppose "roadmap" of Ukraine's ascension to NATO – FT
20:48
Russian drone drops explosive in Kherson oblast, injuring civilians
20:21
Ukraine and Poland agreed to involve Polish businesses in Ukraine's reconstruction
19:53
Borrell will visit China on 13-15 April
19:48
"Just don't bury me yet, Katia": Stories of the wives of marines who defended Mariupol and are now prisoners of war
19:37
Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again
All News
Advertisement: