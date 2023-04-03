All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy will visit Poland on 5 April

European PravdaMonday, 3 April 2023, 09:55
Zelenskyy will visit Poland on 5 April

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Poland on Wednesday, 5 April.

Source: The Office of the Polish President as European Pravda reports

Details: Marcin Przydacz, a representative of the Office of the President of Poland, said that Zelenskyy would, in particular, meet with Ukrainians currently living in Poland.

Quote: "On Wednesday, 5 April, we are expecting the official visit of the President of Ukraine to Poland. On Wednesday afternoon, the president will meet the Poles and Ukrainians living in our country at the Royal Castle," said a message on Twitter.

Other details of the visit are not reported. Apparently, Zelenskyy will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The visit will coincide with a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, which US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is expected to attend.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

It should be noted that Zelenskyy's previous visits abroad during the war were not announced.

Reminder: Ukraine will buy 100 Polish-made Rosomak armoured personnel carriers from Poland.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again

No more than 5 people know counteroffensive plan of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary

Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains what they meant by saying situation in Bakhmut was "under control"

Putin admits that Armed Forces of Ukraine cause losses of Russian army

Macron urges China to convince Russia to stop the war in Ukraine during state visit to Beijing

Three Russian MiG jets leave Belarus for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Russia has missile carriers return to bases due to storm in Black Sea
23:15
Estonian politician reports on his trip to Mariupol and states he has not seen "abducted children"
22:36
Zelenskyy held a meeting on the work of law enforcement officers after his visit to Poland
21:18
Explosions rocked in north of occupied Melitopol again
20:56
US, Germany and Hungary oppose "roadmap" of Ukraine's ascension to NATO – FT
20:48
Russian drone drops explosive in Kherson oblast, injuring civilians
20:21
Ukraine and Poland agreed to involve Polish businesses in Ukraine's reconstruction
19:53
Borrell will visit China on 13-15 April
19:48
"Just don't bury me yet, Katia": Stories of the wives of marines who defended Mariupol and are now prisoners of war
19:37
Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again
All News
Advertisement: