Zelenskyy will visit Poland on 5 April

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Poland on Wednesday, 5 April.

Source: The Office of the Polish President as European Pravda reports

Details: Marcin Przydacz, a representative of the Office of the President of Poland, said that Zelenskyy would, in particular, meet with Ukrainians currently living in Poland.

Quote: "On Wednesday, 5 April, we are expecting the official visit of the President of Ukraine to Poland. On Wednesday afternoon, the president will meet the Poles and Ukrainians living in our country at the Royal Castle," said a message on Twitter.

W środę, 5 kwietnia, spodziewamy się oficjalnej wizyty Prezydenta Ukrainy @ZelenskyyUa w Polsce. Prezydent 🇺🇦 w środę po południu na Zamku Królewskim spotka się z Polakami i Ukraińcami przebywającymi u nas — Szef @BPM_KPRP @marcin_przydacz w @RMF24pl. pic.twitter.com/mXnLIIk8kf — Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) April 3, 2023

Other details of the visit are not reported. Apparently, Zelenskyy will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The visit will coincide with a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, which US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is expected to attend.

It should be noted that Zelenskyy's previous visits abroad during the war were not announced.

Reminder: Ukraine will buy 100 Polish-made Rosomak armoured personnel carriers from Poland.

