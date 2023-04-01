All Sections
Ukraine will buy 100 Rosomak armoured personnel carriers from Poland

European PravdaSaturday, 1 April 2023, 15:11
Ukraine will purchase 100 Polish-made Rosomak armoured personnel carriers.

Source: Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of Poland, on Twitter

Details: Morawiecki wrote on Twitter that the Ukrainian army will purchase 100 Polish-made armoured personnel carriers, which are manufactured in the city of Siemianowice Śląskie.

Quote: "Rosomak are top-class armoured personnel carriers. The payment for this purchase will be made from the funds of the EU and the US."

Rosomak is a licensed copy of the Finnish armoured personnel carrier Patria AMV 8x8. The main armament of the armoured personnel carrier is a 30 mm Mk44 cannon with a stabilisation system and a 7.62 mm UKM-2000C machine gun.

The payload is contained in two compartments for 30 mm rounds and 700 cartridges of 7.62 mm calibre.

Background: The Polish government has approved a national program to stimulate the production of ammunition worth of up to two billion zlotys (€426.7 million).

On 20 March, 17 EU countries and Norway agreed to jointly produce and purchase ammunition to replenish their stockpiles and meet Ukraine's needs. The plan envisions providing Ukraine with one million pieces of artillery ammunition within 12 months.

Later, Poland and Spain joined the initiative.

