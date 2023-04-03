All Sections
Kuleba to attend Ukraine-NATO Commission meeting, blocked by Hungary since 2017

European PravdaMonday, 3 April 2023, 10:43

Dmytro Kuleba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, will pay a working visit to Brussels on 3-4 April to participate in an official meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission.

Source:  Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: This will be the first meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission at foreign minister level with the participation of Ukraine since 2017.

Quote: "The head of Ukrainian diplomacy will hold important negotiations as part of preparations for the Vilnius NATO Summit in July. Dmytro Kuleba will also discuss in detail steps to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities, particularly new supplies of weapons and ammunition production, increased sanctions pressure on Russia, and a Special Tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine and humanitarian aid," wrote Nikolenko.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuleba will meet EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell on 3 April. The following day, he is scheduled to meet the NATO Secretary General and his counterparts from the UK, the US, Finland, Spain, New Zealand, and Japan.

Background:  

  • Two weeks ago, Stoltenberg stated that Hungary's position would not prevent a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission at foreign minister level.
  • This will be the first meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Commission since 2017, when the education law opposed by Budapest was adopted.
  • NATO has previously held joint meetings with Ukraine and Georgia to circumvent the Hungarian veto. This time, it is a question of holding the Ukraine-NATO Ministerial Commission.

