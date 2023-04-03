Kremlin plans Victory Parade this year

The Kremlin plans to hold a Victory Parade on Red Square in Moscow on 9 May 2023, despite heavy losses in the war waged by Vladimir Putin against Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS

Details: The Russian authorities are expecting the Parade of Victory in the so-called "Great Patriotic War" [part of World War II – ed.] to take place on Red Square on 9 May, with a dress rehearsal on 7 May.

The Kremlin has already opened press accreditation for the parade.

Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that enhanced measures are being taken to ensure security at the 9 May parade, but that no changes to the celebrations are expected.

Background: In 2022, Moscow hosted its traditional parade to mark the 77th anniversary of "Victory in the Great Patriotic War", but the mood was not so festive against the backdrop of the war being waged against Ukraine, with fewer vehicles and no aircraft.

