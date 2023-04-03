All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy's wish for Putin: to spend the rest of his days in a basement with bucket for toilet

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 3 April 2023, 16:56
Zelenskyy's wish for Putin: to spend the rest of his days in a basement with bucket for toilet

After visiting a basement in the village of Yahidne, Chernihiv Oblast, where Russian occupiers tortured local residents, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he wishes Russian President Vladimir Putin to spend the rest of his life in the same conditions.

Source: Zelenskyy on the anniversary of the liberation of Yahidne village, in a video posted by the President's Office

Quote: "It is difficult to say good morning to everyone... because of what we have seen. I want to thank the local people. They went through torture and walked the path of heroes. From children to elderly people. Thank you for surviving, for being able to wait for our soldiers and telling the whole world about the tragedy which the Russians, together with their leadership, have brought to our land."

Advertisement:

Details: The president mentioned that before the occupation, about 400 people lived in the village of Yahidne. 370 of them were imprisoned in the basement of the local school (an area of 200 sq. m), which the invaders turned into a torture chamber. According to eyewitnesses, there were babies among the prisoners. Eleven people lost their lives.

 
Photo: President's Office

Zelenskyy was accompanied on his working visit to Chernihiv Oblast by German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić. Zelenskyy emphasised how important it is for the world to see basements like this one in order to understand the extent of the evil Ukraine has faced, so that the world realises how important it is to help Ukraine, or to think about how to find a way to talk with the Russian Federation, to find a diplomatic way through to these murderers and contemptible individuals.

 
Photo: President's Office

Quote: "I can only add one thing: after seeing all this, I wish the president of Russia to spend the rest of his days in a basement with a bucket instead of a toilet."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 EU countries' MPs call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: