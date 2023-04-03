All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy's wish for Putin: to spend the rest of his days in a basement with bucket for toilet

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 3 April 2023, 16:56
Zelenskyy's wish for Putin: to spend the rest of his days in a basement with bucket for toilet

After visiting a basement in the village of Yahidne, Chernihiv Oblast, where Russian occupiers tortured local residents, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he wishes Russian President Vladimir Putin to spend the rest of his life in the same conditions.

Source: Zelenskyy on the anniversary of the liberation of Yahidne village, in a video posted by the President's Office

Quote: "It is difficult to say good morning to everyone... because of what we have seen. I want to thank the local people. They went through torture and walked the path of heroes. From children to elderly people. Thank you for surviving, for being able to wait for our soldiers and telling the whole world about the tragedy which the Russians, together with their leadership, have brought to our land."

Details: The president mentioned that before the occupation, about 400 people lived in the village of Yahidne. 370 of them were imprisoned in the basement of the local school (an area of 200 sq. m), which the invaders turned into a torture chamber. According to eyewitnesses, there were babies among the prisoners. Eleven people lost their lives.

 
Photo: President's Office

Zelenskyy was accompanied on his working visit to Chernihiv Oblast by German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić. Zelenskyy emphasised how important it is for the world to see basements like this one in order to understand the extent of the evil Ukraine has faced, so that the world realises how important it is to help Ukraine, or to think about how to find a way to talk with the Russian Federation, to find a diplomatic way through to these murderers and contemptible individuals.

 
Photo: President's Office

Quote: "I can only add one thing: after seeing all this, I wish the president of Russia to spend the rest of his days in a basement with a bucket instead of a toilet."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again

No more than 5 people know counteroffensive plan of Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ukraine's Defence Council Secretary

Ukraine's Defence Ministry explains what they meant by saying situation in Bakhmut was "under control"

Putin admits that Armed Forces of Ukraine cause losses of Russian army

Macron urges China to convince Russia to stop the war in Ukraine during state visit to Beijing

Three Russian MiG jets leave Belarus for Russia

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:56
Russia has missile carriers return to bases due to storm in Black Sea
23:15
Estonian politician reports on his trip to Mariupol and states he has not seen "abducted children"
22:36
Zelenskyy held a meeting on the work of law enforcement officers after his visit to Poland
21:18
Explosions rocked in north of occupied Melitopol again
20:56
US, Germany and Hungary oppose "roadmap" of Ukraine's ascension to NATO – FT
20:48
Russian drone drops explosive in Kherson oblast, injuring civilians
20:21
Ukraine and Poland agreed to involve Polish businesses in Ukraine's reconstruction
19:53
Borrell will visit China on 13-15 April
19:48
"Just don't bury me yet, Katia": Stories of the wives of marines who defended Mariupol and are now prisoners of war
19:37
Russian Volunteer Corps attacks Bryansk Oblast again
All News
Advertisement: