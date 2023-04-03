Zelenskyy's wish for Putin: to spend the rest of his days in a basement with bucket for toilet

After visiting a basement in the village of Yahidne, Chernihiv Oblast, where Russian occupiers tortured local residents, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he wishes Russian President Vladimir Putin to spend the rest of his life in the same conditions.

Quote: "It is difficult to say good morning to everyone... because of what we have seen. I want to thank the local people. They went through torture and walked the path of heroes. From children to elderly people. Thank you for surviving, for being able to wait for our soldiers and telling the whole world about the tragedy which the Russians, together with their leadership, have brought to our land."

Details: The president mentioned that before the occupation, about 400 people lived in the village of Yahidne. 370 of them were imprisoned in the basement of the local school (an area of 200 sq. m), which the invaders turned into a torture chamber. According to eyewitnesses, there were babies among the prisoners. Eleven people lost their lives.

Photo: President's Office

Zelenskyy was accompanied on his working visit to Chernihiv Oblast by German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck and Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić. Zelenskyy emphasised how important it is for the world to see basements like this one in order to understand the extent of the evil Ukraine has faced, so that the world realises how important it is to help Ukraine, or to think about how to find a way to talk with the Russian Federation, to find a diplomatic way through to these murderers and contemptible individuals.

Photo: President's Office

Quote: "I can only add one thing: after seeing all this, I wish the president of Russia to spend the rest of his days in a basement with a bucket instead of a toilet."

